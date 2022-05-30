Generic petrol pump

Petrol and diesel near me: where can you find the cheapest fuel in Wigan?

As the cost of living crisis continues to bite, the prices of petrol and fuel are still on the rise.

By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 30th May 2022, 12:30 pm

The average price of petrol at UK forecourts has increased once again to 167.67p a litre – up a massive 38.9p per litre compared to the same time last year.

The Government data also shows the price of diesel has risen to 181.14 per litre, which is 49.6p per litre more than last year.

As prices continue to soar, motorists will be left wondering whether they can afford to fill up their car and if they need to cut back on some of their journeys.

This week supermarkets seem to be leading the way when it comes to offering cheaper fuel.

Here is where you can find the cheapest petrol and diesel across Wigan borough.

1. Sainsbury's, Leigh

Atherleigh Way, Leigh Petrol 165.9p Diesel 178.9p

2. Asda Wigan

Robin Park Road, Newtown Petrol 166.7p Diesel 177.7p

3. Asda, Leigh

Atherleigh Way, Leigh Petrol 166.7p Diesel 179.7p

4. Asda Golborne

Edge Green Lane, Golborne Petrol 167.7p Diesel 179.7p

