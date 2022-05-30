The average price of petrol at UK forecourts has increased once again to 167.67p a litre – up a massive 38.9p per litre compared to the same time last year.

The Government data also shows the price of diesel has risen to 181.14 per litre, which is 49.6p per litre more than last year.

As prices continue to soar, motorists will be left wondering whether they can afford to fill up their car and if they need to cut back on some of their journeys.

This week supermarkets seem to be leading the way when it comes to offering cheaper fuel.

Here is where you can find the cheapest petrol and diesel across Wigan borough.

1. Sainsbury's, Leigh Atherleigh Way, Leigh Petrol 165.9p Diesel 178.9p Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2. Asda Wigan Robin Park Road, Newtown Petrol 166.7p Diesel 177.7p Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3. Asda, Leigh Atherleigh Way, Leigh Petrol 166.7p Diesel 179.7p Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4. Asda Golborne Edge Green Lane, Golborne Petrol 167.7p Diesel 179.7p Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales