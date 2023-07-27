Picnic and play area opens at Wigan borough shopping centre for summer fun whatever the weather

A free picnic and play area has opened at Spinning Gate shopping entre in Leigh, which includes artificial grass, white picket fencing, rubber matting, bean bags, mini colourful picnic benches and umbrellas, summer games, a reading corner full of children’s books, soft play and free colouring sheets.

The centre is also hiding free children’s books in the mall, which youngsters can find, take home to read and hide again for others to enjoy.

A cosy reading corner in the picnic and play area at Spinning Gate shopping centre in Leigh

Centre manager Karen Cox said: “Our summer events are extremely popular with families. We love giving them the opportunity to relax and have a break whilst shopping. The little ones get to play whilst parents enjoy a mini-break.