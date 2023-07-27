News you can trust since 1853
Picnic and play area opens at Wigan borough shopping centre for summer fun whatever the weather

Rain will not stop families enjoying a picnic this summer thanks to a new attraction.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

A free picnic and play area has opened at Spinning Gate shopping entre in Leigh, which includes artificial grass, white picket fencing, rubber matting, bean bags, mini colourful picnic benches and umbrellas, summer games, a reading corner full of children’s books, soft play and free colouring sheets.

The centre is also hiding free children’s books in the mall, which youngsters can find, take home to read and hide again for others to enjoy.

A cosy reading corner in the picnic and play area at Spinning Gate shopping centre in LeighA cosy reading corner in the picnic and play area at Spinning Gate shopping centre in Leigh
Centre manager Karen Cox said: “Our summer events are extremely popular with families. We love giving them the opportunity to relax and have a break whilst shopping. The little ones get to play whilst parents enjoy a mini-break.

"Everyone is welcome to join us in our picnic and play area during August. Come rain or shine, our picnic and play area is undercover on the mall.”

Related topics:Leigh