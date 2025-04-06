Picnic spots in Wigan: 11 places to enjoy the nice weather

By Sian Jones
Published 6th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
With the weather heating up, a picnic is a perfect way to make the most of the nice weather.

There’s something special about al fresco dining, and a this kind of meal can be a lot cheaper than finding a pub or restaurant.

Wigan and its surrounding area is home to some excellent places where you can enjoy the fresh air and eat outdoors.

Here are 11 picturesque places visit for a picnic in and around Wigan.

Wigan has an array of beautiful places where you can enjoy a stroll, take in the views and relax in the countryside with a picnic basket full of your favourite goodies

1. Wigan picnic spots

Poolstock, Wigan.

2. Scotmans Flash

Poolstock, Wigan. Photo: MA

St Helens Road, Leigh

3. Pennington Hall Park

St Helens Road, Leigh Photo: Michelle Adamson

Three Sisters Road, Ashton

4. Three Sisters nature reserve

Three Sisters Road, Ashton Photo: MA

