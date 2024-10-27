Picture gallery: explore one of Wigan's most haunted buildings

By Sian Jones
Published 27th Oct 2024, 15:45 BST
With Hallowe’en fast approaching, we thought we would take a look at one of the Wigan area’s eeriest buildings.

Ghost hunter Chris Reardon went exploring the former St Joseph’s RC seminary in Roby Mill, Up Holland, to seek out and record possible paranormal activity for his YouTube channel Life with Chris.

Here are some of his snaps of the sadly neglected – and these days sinister – college buildings, plus one from the nearby St Joseph’s Church.

The former St Joseph's seminary at Up Holland

1. WWIG-28-10-22-abandoned buildings10-NWupload.jpg

The former St Joseph's seminary at Up Holland Photo: Chris Reardon

St Joseph's Church Up Holland

2. WWIG-28-10-22-abandoned buildings9-NWupload.jpg

St Joseph's Church Up Holland Photo: Chris Reardon

Remains of an animal in an oven at St Joseph's Roman Catholic seminary, Roby Mill

3. WWIG-28-10-22-abandoned buildings6-NWupload.jpg

Remains of an animal in an oven at St Joseph's Roman Catholic seminary, Roby Mill Photo: Chris Reardon

St Joseph's Church, Up Holland

4. WWIG-28-10-22-abandoned buildings7-NWupload.jpg

St Joseph's Church, Up Holland Photo: Chris Reardon

