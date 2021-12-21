PICTURE GALLERY: Wigan Bowl and Plate Christmas dinner

The Mayor of Wigan, Coun Yvonne Klieve, was a VIP guest at Bowl and Plate’s Christmas dinner held at Garswood Hall Bowling and Community Club, Nicol Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

It is the regular Friday lunchtime venue for the group which was founded in 2017 and is aimed particularly at providing social interraction for people facing isolation and it does so through the provision of a meal and perhaps the odd game of bowls, or maybe pool, dominoes or cards.

Bowl and Plate was launched thanks to funding from Wigan Council’s Community Investment Fund and its partnership with Fur Clemt Cafe in Wigan.

Attendees get a cooked meal on a “pay as you feel” basis.

