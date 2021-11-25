PICTURE GALLERY: Wigan Christmas fairs round-up

The first was held at Shevington St Anne’s Parish Centre in aid of both church and centre funds.

All manner of festive gifts for on sale at on stalls and a raffle and refreshments helped add to the coffers.

And then Shevington Methodist Church also hosted a fair, an added feature of which was a visit from Lancashire Hawks and Owls.

