PICTURE GALLERY: Wigan pupils' Hinduism and Sikhism cultural workshop

The fun and fascinating lessons have been with Prags Birk, creative director of Cultural Education-Asian Ltd.

Deputy headteacher Anna Ganley said: “Diversity is one of our three curriculum drivers, so we were delighted to have Prags join us in school to deliver Hinduism and Sikhism interactive workshops to every year group.

"We strive to promote diversity and inclusion within our school and community at all levels. Prags has given our children knowledge and skills to take on board messages about diversity and mutual respect.”

Pupils created art on their hand with traditional henna

Pupils try the craft of henna on their hands.

Pupils try out traditional dancing as part of the workshop