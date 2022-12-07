Picture Gallery: Wiganers turn out in Christmas fancy dress for five-mile fundraiser

A group of Wigan residents turned out in Christmas fancy dress outfits at the weekend, to raise funds by doing a charity five-mile walk.

The group started the trek from the KFC carpark on Manchester Road, Ince.

The proceeds raised will be split between Wigan and Leigh Hospice, which looks after people from across the borough on pallaitive care, and towards Christmas presents for children – which will be be donated to Wigan Council and distributed by them accordingly.

The event organiser, local plasterer Tony Taylor, 47, who lives in Hindley Green with his wife Kerry and two daughters, said: “Half of the money raised will go to Wigan and Leigh Hospice, and the other half will be for Christmas gifts for kids. If it goes well, the plan is to do it every year.

"I’ve got two kids of my own and I wouldn’t want for them to wake up on Christmas Day with nothing.”

The target was £1,000 but the group smashed it and raised a whopping £1,406.

Fund-raisers in fancy dress, take part in a five-mile charity walk from Ince and a loop around Hindley to raise funds for Wigan and Leigh Hospice and Christmas gifts for children.

Group photo of charity fund-raisers in their Christmas fancy dress outfits.

The event organiser, local plasterer Tony Taylor, 47, who lives in Hindley Green with his wife Kerry and two daughters. He walked dressed as a Christmas tree.

The Grinch.