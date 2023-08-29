News you can trust since 1853
Picture of crashed coach in which Wigan Warriors fans were injured after Catalans match

A coach containing 50 Wigan Warriors supporters struck a motorway bridge following Saturday night's Super League game against Catalans Dragons.
By Steve Brady
Published 28th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 07:30 BST
The crashed Warriors fans' coach
The crashed Warriors fans' coach

Police and rescue services attended the scene on the outskirts of Perpignan at 10pm and a dozen passengers were assessed for injuries.

Two passengers were classified as receiving minor injuries and they were taken to a local medical centre.

One of the passengers on the coach told Wigan Today: "We were on this coach and the driver went under a low bridge. Thankfully there were no major injuries and the two who went to the hospital are back in their hotels now with minor injuries."

The female Wigan supporter added: "The emergency crews were fantastic and the owner of the sports tour and Wigan chief executive Kris Radlinski came down to offer support until a replacement coach arrived to take us home.

"And of course everyone on the coach supported and helped each other."

