Picture preview of Wigan Little Theatre's new drama Maggie May

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
A heartfelt and inspiring story of hope is the theme of Wigan Little Theatre's latest production. Maggie May by Frances Poet, is an extraordinary drama about an ordinary family who try to balance the challenges of daily life while living with dementia. It is being performed by WLT from June 4 to 14.

Here are exclusive pictures from the dress rehearsal. Book at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk, on the 24-hour telephone booking service – 0333 666 3366 – or at the box office during the production.

Wigan Little Theatre's production of Maggie May.

Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Wigan Little Theatre's production of Maggie May.

Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Wigan Little Theatre's production of Maggie May.

Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Wigan Little Theatre's production of Maggie May.

Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

