Picture special: fund-raising golf tournament for Wigan Youth Zone

By Charles Graham
Published 13th Sep 2024, 12:30 BST
Thousands of pounds were raised for Wigan Youth Zone as its annual money-spinning golf tournament was held.

Unlike last year, the sun shone down on scores of competitors as they completed their rounds at Wigan Golf Club, Arley.

And at the end they had raised exactly the same amount of money for the boys and girls’ club charity as they did last year: £7,000.

Wigan Youth Zone charity golf day

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Wigan Youth Zone charity golf day

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Wigan Youth Zone charity golf day

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Wigan Youth Zone charity golf day

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

