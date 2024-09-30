Picture special: screen stars and superheroes galore at Wigan comic con

By Charles Graham
Published 30th Sep 2024, 15:45 BST
Hundreds of fans of fantasy, sci-fi and horror films and TV shows flocked to the Robin Park Sports and Tennis Centre dressed as their heroes – and with a chance of meeting a few – as the latest Wigan Comic Con took place.

Celebrities attending included Doctor Who’s Peter Davison and Janet Fielding, Game of Thrones’ Clive Mantle and former Corrie star Lee Boardman from Star Wars Andor. Young Peter DeSouza-Feighoney, who found fame in last year’s The Pope’s Exorcist, and stars of the hit Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – May Kelly, Maria Taylor and Craig David Dowsett – were also invited. And Wigan’s own CBBC legend Hacker T Dog, plus minder Phil Fletcher, were also there to entertain the crowds.

Many enjoyed cosplay and visitors were able to browse memorabilia stalls, chat with like-minded folk, meet and have their pictures taken with the star guests and enjoy music from Lina and the Lions.

There was also a retro gaming area plus TV and film-related displays.

.

1. Wigan Comic Con 2024

. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
.

2. Wigan Comic Con 2024 - former Doctor Who star Peter Davison finds some interesting reading matter

. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
.

3. Wigan Comic Con 2024

. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
.

4. Wigan Comic Con 2024

. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:WiganCelebritiesStar Wars Andor