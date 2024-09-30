Celebrities attending included Doctor Who’s Peter Davison and Janet Fielding, Game of Thrones’ Clive Mantle and former Corrie star Lee Boardman from Star Wars Andor. Young Peter DeSouza-Feighoney, who found fame in last year’s The Pope’s Exorcist, and stars of the hit Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – May Kelly, Maria Taylor and Craig David Dowsett – were also invited. And Wigan’s own CBBC legend Hacker T Dog, plus minder Phil Fletcher, were also there to entertain the crowds.
Many enjoyed cosplay and visitors were able to browse memorabilia stalls, chat with like-minded folk, meet and have their pictures taken with the star guests and enjoy music from Lina and the Lions.
There was also a retro gaming area plus TV and film-related displays.
