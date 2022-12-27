News you can trust since 1853
Picture special: Wigan's wacky and wonderful Boxing Day fancy dress bonanza

Wigan town centre was alive with colour and laughter as it hosted its famous Boxing Day fancy dress night.

By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago

Heavy rain showers and temperatures not much far north of zero didn’t deter hundreds of mainly young people as they took to King Street and Wallgate in often the scantiest of costumes for this traditional post-Christmas fun in local clubs and bars.

The partying went on well into the small hours of bank holiday Tuesday.

Boxing Day fancy dress in Wigan town centre

Photo: Dave Nelson

Boxing Day fancy dress in Wigan town centre

Photo: Dave Nelson

Boxing Day fancy dress in Wigan town centre

Photo: Dave Nelson

Boxing Day fancy dress in Wigan town centre

Photo: Dave Nelson

