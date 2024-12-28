4 . 2024

February - Former church warden Dorothy Harrison, left, and Kerry Garforth, right, secretary of the Friends of Hindley Cemetery, admire one of the windows at St Mary's Church, Warrington Road, Ince. The church was up for auction and Friends of Hindley Cemetery wanted to save the stained glass windows, installed in 2013 in tribute to Ethel Round, a member of the church congregation and former headmistress of St Mary's School. The windows were to be moved to the chapel at Hindley Cemetery, but needed to raise funds for their installation. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson