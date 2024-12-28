20242024
2024

Pictures by Wigan Today's photographer capture a year in the borough

By Michelle Adamson
Published 28th Dec 2024, 15:45 GMT
One of our photographers, Michelle Adamson, has chosen her favourite photographs taken over the year in the Wigan borough.

Wigan

I captured the calm of the snow-covered scene in a usually busy Mesnes Park, Wigan, in January 2024.

1. 2024

I captured the calm of the snow-covered scene in a usually busy Mesnes Park, Wigan, in January 2024. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Snow scenes in Wigan - I like revisiting well-known scenes throughout the seasons, here The Powell Monument, commemorating Sir Francis Sharp Powell MP for Wigan dated 1910, is looking different with a blanket of snow.

2. 2024

Snow scenes in Wigan - I like revisiting well-known scenes throughout the seasons, here The Powell Monument, commemorating Sir Francis Sharp Powell MP for Wigan dated 1910, is looking different with a blanket of snow. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
In February I met nine-year-old Elsie Gannon, nine, from Appley Bridge, she had been cart racing for three years and looking for sponsorship to develop her racing career. The shoot was held at Three Sisters Race Circuit, Ashton-in-Makerfield and it was heavy rain, so no track shots. I took a variety of posed shots with Elsie, her cart and her proud family members to celebrate her sporting success.

3. 2024

In February I met nine-year-old Elsie Gannon, nine, from Appley Bridge, she had been cart racing for three years and looking for sponsorship to develop her racing career. The shoot was held at Three Sisters Race Circuit, Ashton-in-Makerfield and it was heavy rain, so no track shots. I took a variety of posed shots with Elsie, her cart and her proud family members to celebrate her sporting success. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
February - Former church warden Dorothy Harrison, left, and Kerry Garforth, right, secretary of the Friends of Hindley Cemetery, admire one of the windows at St Mary's Church, Warrington Road, Ince. The church was up for auction and Friends of Hindley Cemetery wanted to save the stained glass windows, installed in 2013 in tribute to Ethel Round, a member of the church congregation and former headmistress of St Mary's School. The windows were to be moved to the chapel at Hindley Cemetery, but needed to raise funds for their installation.

4. 2024

February - Former church warden Dorothy Harrison, left, and Kerry Garforth, right, secretary of the Friends of Hindley Cemetery, admire one of the windows at St Mary's Church, Warrington Road, Ince. The church was up for auction and Friends of Hindley Cemetery wanted to save the stained glass windows, installed in 2013 in tribute to Ethel Round, a member of the church congregation and former headmistress of St Mary's School. The windows were to be moved to the chapel at Hindley Cemetery, but needed to raise funds for their installation. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice