Snow scenes in Wigan - I like revisiting well-known scenes throughout the seasons, here The Powell Monument, commemorating Sir Francis Sharp Powell MP for Wigan dated 1910, is looking different with a blanket of snow. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
In February I met nine-year-old Elsie Gannon, nine, from Appley Bridge, she had been cart racing for three years and looking for sponsorship to develop her racing career. The shoot was held at Three Sisters Race Circuit, Ashton-in-Makerfield and it was heavy rain, so no track shots. I took a variety of posed shots with Elsie, her cart and her proud family members to celebrate her sporting success. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
February - Former church warden Dorothy Harrison, left, and Kerry Garforth, right, secretary of the Friends of Hindley Cemetery, admire one of the windows at St Mary's Church, Warrington Road, Ince. The church was up for auction and Friends of Hindley Cemetery wanted to save the stained glass windows, installed in 2013 in tribute to Ethel Round, a member of the church congregation and former headmistress of St Mary's School. The windows were to be moved to the chapel at Hindley Cemetery, but needed to raise funds for their installation. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.