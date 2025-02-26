Pictures of a new Wigan borough drop-in session supporting families of children with SEN

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 26th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
MP Jo Platt joined children with special educational needs and their families at the launch of a new drop-in session.

Tyldesley mum Gaynor Kirrane, who runs My SENsability, set up the group to offer somewhere for parents and carers to get peer support and advice on the help available to them.

The first session was attended by Leigh and Atherton’s MP Ms Platt, as well as a member of Wigan’s SEN team and families, and was funded using a grant from the National Lottery.

The drop-ins will now be held fortnightly at Formby Avenue Family Hub’s Tyldesley Linked Site, on Poplar Street, Tyldesley, with the next one taking place from 10am to 11.30am on Tuesday, March 4.

Photographs from the first session are published courtesy of Alanna Nightingale.

