Pictures of Wigan military families sought

Alfie Taylor with his dad, engineering technician Gareth
Alfie Taylor with his dad, engineering technician Gareth

Wigan military families are being asked to send their most stunning shots to a charity for inclusion in a calendar.

Little Troopers is running its annual competition for heart-warming images showing the special bond between youngsters and their parents who serve on the front line.

Last year the calendar included the stunning shot above of two-year-old Wiganer Alfie Taylor with his dad, engineering technician Gareth, on his parents’ wedding day.

The deadline for entries is on September 12. A total of 13 photos will be chosen. Enter at www.littletroopers.net