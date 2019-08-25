Pictures of Wigan military families sought

Wigan military families are being asked to send their most stunning shots to a charity for inclusion in a calendar.

Little Troopers is running its annual competition for heart-warming images showing the special bond between youngsters and their parents who serve on the front line.

Last year the calendar included the stunning shot above of two-year-old Wiganer Alfie Taylor with his dad, engineering technician Gareth, on his parents’ wedding day.

The deadline for entries is on September 12. A total of 13 photos will be chosen. Enter at www.littletroopers.net