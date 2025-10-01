Pictures showing both who and what were making Wigan's news in 2006 and 2008

By Michelle Adamson and Gary Brunskill
Published 1st Oct 2025, 04:55 BST
We have dipped into two different year folders for these news pictures from Wigan’s past.

They give you a little flavour of some of the local events we were covering in both 2006 and 2008.

2006 Pupils at Shevington Primary Nursery, Miles Lane, holding a World Cup day with all monies raised sent to UNICEF Soccer aid. Photo: staff

2006 - Friends around Bryn have received some lottery funding and are using the cash in conjunction with community sports development officers who are part of the active coaching team and the Latics media bus to provide sports and entertainment for local kids. Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

2006 - Community Foundation family fun day at Aspull Civic Hall outreach support officers celebrate the opening with some of their young visitors. Photo: Gary Brunskill

2006 - Pupils from six different borough primary schools were at the Grand Arcade construction site to witness the burial of a time capsule. Pictured from left, Louise Pearson, Daniel Ryding, Stanley Marsh, Oliver Hibbert, Deon Berry, Ann Roughley, John Paul Keefe, Mark Richardson and John Maloney . Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

