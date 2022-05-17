PICTURES: Spring ball raises thousands for organisation supporting Wigan families

Daffodils Dreams held its inaugural spring ball at the DW Stadium in Wigan to raise much-needed funds for its work.

Guests including the Mayor of Wigan, Coun Yvonne Klieve, were entertained by a magician, singers Olivia Garcia and Scott Chapman, host Chris Milow and DJ Colin Smith.

There was a three-course meal, raffles, auctions and plenty of dancing.

A total of £6,585 was raised, which will be used to make a difference for young people and families in the Wigan borough facing financial hardship.

Daffodils Dreams’ founder Maureen Holcroft thanked volunteer Karen Strong, who primarily organised the ball, as well as the other volunteers, guests, businesses and organisations that supported it.

1. Daffodils Dreams' spring ball Guests dressed to impress Photo: Julian Brown Photo Sales

2. Daffodils Dreams' spring ball Drinks were served as guests arrived Photo: Julian Brown Photo Sales

3. Daffodils Dreams' spring ball Everyone involved in the ball was thanked for their support Photo: Julian Brown Photo Sales

4. Daffodils Dreams' spring ball A three-course meal was enjoyed during the ball Photo: Julian Brown Photo Sales