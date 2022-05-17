The ball featured entertainment from singers and a DJ

PICTURES: Spring ball raises thousands for organisation supporting Wigan families

More than 200 people danced the night away to help raise thousands of pounds for a good cause.

Daffodils Dreams held its inaugural spring ball at the DW Stadium in Wigan to raise much-needed funds for its work.

Guests including the Mayor of Wigan, Coun Yvonne Klieve, were entertained by a magician, singers Olivia Garcia and Scott Chapman, host Chris Milow and DJ Colin Smith.

There was a three-course meal, raffles, auctions and plenty of dancing.

A total of £6,585 was raised, which will be used to make a difference for young people and families in the Wigan borough facing financial hardship.

Daffodils Dreams’ founder Maureen Holcroft thanked volunteer Karen Strong, who primarily organised the ball, as well as the other volunteers, guests, businesses and organisations that supported it.

Guests dressed to impress

Drinks were served as guests arrived

Everyone involved in the ball was thanked for their support

A three-course meal was enjoyed during the ball

