Baldy’s Pies has teamed up with Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls to celebrate the confectionary company’s 125th anniversary, creating the ultimate Wigan pie.

The pie itself is made with lamb shoulder, braised in Uncle Joe's secret mint recipe, lamb fat hotpot potatoes, carrots, rosemary and an Uncle Joe's mint jelly.

The mint ball sauce has also been made especially for Baldy’s.

The Uncle Joe's minted lamb pie

On Facebook, owner Alex Melling said: “I’ve had plenty of talks with Ant Winnard, who I’ve known for a very long time.

"His son Jamie is one of my oldest mates from school.

“We decided to do the most Wigan thing ever: a collaboration celebrating 125 years of Uncle Joe's with a Baldy’s twist.”

The syrup made especially for Uncle Joe's

This unique staple has already received plenty of positive reaction on social media.

Jamie said: “Nice to see a collaboration between two companies who care so much about their product , and two people who I know will strive to make it the best product they can possibly produce.

“You won't be disappointed.”

Customer Gregg Macdonald said: “Definitely gonna give this one a try. Sounds just awesome!”

The Uncle Joe’s minted lamb pie is available until Saturday February 10 and will join various other rotational pie fillings.

Alex hopes that if he can get the pie just right, it’ll be one of Baldy’s entries for the British Pie Awards next month.

The new creation comes just weeks after Alex decided to close his town centre shop on Clayton Street later this month due to a 400 per cent rise in energy bills.

However, this isn’t the last Wiganers will see of Baldy’s as they will be launching a new concept titled Baldy’s Pies Dark Kitchen.

What this will entail has yet to be revealed, though many have speculated that it will be some kind of online/home delivery version of the business.

