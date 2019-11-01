Pioneering playgroup at Wigan care home bringing generations together proves a success

An intergenerational playgroup thought to be the first of its kind in the borough has proved to be a hit with both young and old.

Worthington Lake Care Home in Standish has opened the Enchanted Forest Playgroup to bring together the generations through play.

The playgroup at Worthington Lake Care Home in Standish

It was hosted by staff from the home and Millennium Care’s head office after they saw a link between young children who visit the home and residents.

Home manager Ann Sheward said: “There are many benefits of the intergenerational playgroup. We have the local nursery children in on a Wednesday as part of the project and it has been so successful we thought a playgroup for local parents would be a great way to expand on the benefits we see, particularly the increased social interaction for people who don’t usually participate in group activities.

“Residents’ faces light up when they see children and babies, in particular the ladies as their mothering instincts kicks in.”

During the session, residents of the specialist dementia care home interacted with the babies and reminisced about raising their own children.

The group brings the generations together through play

The older youngsters were more confident, with one boy forming an instant bond with one of the residents, playing games and going to the outdoor play area together.

One mother said it was “lovely to see the happiness all around” while another described it as a “wonderful morning in a beautiful setting”.

Irene Winstanley, a 95-year-old resident at the home, said: “Oh I had a great morning with the babies. It’s interesting how you can attract their attention.

“They’re very cute and seem to be wiser than we are sometimes.

“I’ve never seen so many babies together.”

The intergenerational playgroup will be held at Worthington Lake monthly in the Enchanted Forest, with a special Santa’s grotto session planned for Christmas.

The first session was so popular that there is already a waiting list and it could be held more frequently in future due to the demand.

To find out more about the playgroup, call the home on 01257 424927 or visit the Enchanted Forest Playgroup Facebook page.