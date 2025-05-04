Places in Wigan where you can enjoy the fine weather

By Sian Jones
Published 4th May 2025, 12:30 BST
The May bank holiday weekend is upon us and Wiganers are looking to make the most of the continuing fine weather, even if temperatures have now dropped a little

To save you a bit of leg work searching, we’ve put together a list of suggestions in the borough of things you can do locally to enjoy the sunshine as well as some events taking place.

High ropes adventure course, mini golf, fun fair, park and walks

1. Haigh Woodland Park

Play park, vast green space for a picnic an an ice cream parlour

2. Mesnes Park

May 3-May 4

3. May Day weekender- Waterside Inn, Canal Street, Leigh

May 3-May 4 Photo: submit

Saturday May 3

4. Lychfest- Lychgate Tavern, Church Street, Standish

Saturday May 3 Photo: submit

