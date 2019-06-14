Plans approved for homes at 'dangerous' Wigan junction

A Wigan housing site has been given the green light despite fears it opens onto a “dangerous” junction.

The bid to create four homes off Park Road, Hindley, was backed 10 to two by the planning committee.

Councillors heard neighbouring residents hold concerns about the access from Atherton Road.

Objector Louise Stoddart said the location has seen two major accidents in recent weeks with the housing plot set to add to the problem. It is “a garden and driveway being pushed to the limits”, she said.

But officers told the committee the land – known as Vicarage Farm – has already been earmarked for development and is part of the council’s five-year supply of housing land. Highways officers said they had no concerns with the access road, which will be widened.

The approved plans include the conversion of an existing outbuilding and the construction of three separate detached homes, each with rear gardens and driveways for two vehicles.

Highways officers said accident data about the junction from the police were “a few months behind”. While this was explained, Ms Stoddart held up images of the recent incidents she had referred to.

“We believe that it would be safer to knock the barn down to make the entrance a proper two-way street,” she had earlier told the committee. “This is an already dangerous junction without the additional road being added to the mix.” Dozens of schoolchildren use the nearby pelican crossing and bus stop, she added.

Architect Michael Beech said the designs had been changed since they were first submitted – including a reduction in the number of homes from five to four – and will “sit well” in relation to neighbouring properties.

The committee heard a previous outline permission for the site, granted in 2017, included the access point, which will be widened to 4.5m and was therefore deemed acceptable.

Coun Susan Greensmith said there were no planning reasons why permission could not be granted.