Plans for extra care housing on former Wigan primary school site are progressing

Plans to transform the site of a former school into extra care housing for elderly and vulnerable people are progressing.

Wigan Council is looking at the possibility of building a new facility on the former Shevington Community Primary School site, on Miles Lane in Shevington.

The idea has been mooted for some time, since the school closed in July 2017 due to surplus places and costs, despite a campaign to save it.

A consultation found residents in the area wanted better opportunities for older people.

The council is proposing to build extra care housing, which would provide independence and choice to people with additional needs, allowing them to remain in their homes while reducing demand for health and social care services.

It has now revealed the scheme would have around 40 units, made up of apartments with one or two bedrooms available to rent, along with communal facilities.

Subject to funding approval, a planning application could be submitted in spring, with building work expected to start late next year.

The centre could be completed by the end of 2022.

Through its affordable homes programme, the council is looking at developing facilities which meet the needs of any resident who would benefit from additional support while still living independently and accessing the community.

This type of housing provides 24-hour on-site support and can include access to meals, leisure and well-being facilities.

There are already three extra care developments across the borough.

Coun Keith Cunliffe, the council’s deputy leader, said: “Valued, connected and resilient people, living in the right home, with the right support, means they are happier, healthier and more independent.

“Extra care is a fantastic way to support people to have great lives and reduce unnecessary admissions to hospital and residential care.

"The plans are in the early stages and need to go through a thorough approval process as this would be a big investment for the council.

"This will include drawing up designs and a business case and securing funding before taking it through cabinet for approval.”

The council said there would be further consultation with the community as the scheme progresses.