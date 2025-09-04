A farmer is hoping to branch out by creating an up-market allotment on his land in a village near Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Riding has submitted plans to West Lancashire Borough Council for allotment gardens with associated lodges on a site off Tunley Lane in Wrightington.

The buildings would be leased annually and be used for remote working and entertaining family and friends, although not for overnight stays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application states that the proposals will provide “a boost to the local economy with the visitors to the site spending their money in the area around the farm”.

An artist's impression of the one of the lodges which would be accompany the planned allotment gardens

And Mr Riding’s business objectives are “to generate multiple income streams by introducing leisure, workspace and produce-based activities to reduce reliance on crop yields and market volatility.”

The document also says that the venture would achieve the following:

Enhance community engagement by developing allotment-based experiences, cooking events and farmer’s markets to foster local participation and pride.

Support eco-tourism and remote work release plots with day-use lodges for family gatherings and work from nature set-ups, promoting well-being and attracting visitors.

Preserve and enrich biodiversity through wildflower meadow planting, habitat restoration and sustainable landscaping to align with environmental goals.

Boost the local economy through creating new job opportunities including apprenticeships and help stimulate rural enterprise; and

Promote educational and cultural value offer workshops, nature trails and seasonal events that blend leisure with learning, appealing to families and schools.

The application draws attention to the fact that there will be a lot of planting around the site that the required +10 per cent net biodiversity gain is comfortably achieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Described in red is the area off Tunley Lane at Wrightington which would be occupied by the allotments

Vehicular access will be from Tunley Lane but visitors to the site will be encouraged to use sustainable methods of transport with secure cycle storage also proposed.

The land is green belt but the document states that all elements of the application fall within what is allowed as part of a farm diversification scheme.

The matter will be delegated to the assistant director of planning and regulatory matters for determination unless any elected members of the council request that it go before the planning committee.

They have until September 12 to raise any points. No letters of objection or support have so far been submitted.