Pledge to prosecute malicious callers after hoax incident in Wigan ties up emergency services

Emergency services are warning malicious callers will be prosecuted after a hoax incident in Wigan wasted front-line crews' valuable time.



Fire engines, ambulances and the police were all called to the entirely-fictional incident on Fowler Close in Scholes at around 10pm on Tuesday.

Other news: Wigan resident shares nightmare story of Universal Credit hardship



The hoaxer gave an elaborate description of an entirely-fictional chip pan fire in a property on the street.

They also invented details of a medical emergency being suffered by someone inside the address.

When crews arrived and could not see anything untoward the caller then rang again, asking them to force entry.

Eventually the firefighters knocked on the door and spoke to a frustrated resident who had been asleep and confirmed there was no problem.

Alarmingly the fire service said it was not the first time the person had been the victim of a prank as the ambulance crews had previously been to the address on a false call-out.

As Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were at the scene all the details of the calls were passed over to officers for further action to be taken.

The control team at Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) is now attempting to trace the caller.

Crews are warning anyone tempted to make hoax calls that wherever possible those responsible will be brought to court.

Gareth Gray, watch manager at Wigan fire station, said: "This is a waste of resources. If there was a real fire somewhere else we couldn't attend.

"We checked around the property and there was nothing at all.

"People do get caught by the police for this and will be prosecuted."

Fire crews from across the borough were called to the fake incident, which also wasted the time of several crews, including those in a rapid response vehicle, from the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS).