The community came together at The One House in Aspull for the Easter event, which was attended by 13 children and 13 adults.

They each received a chocolate egg from the Easter Bunny when they arrived, before enjoying a breakfast of pancakes with chocolate and strawberries, bananas, crumpets and sausages, as well as juice, milk or water.

The children took part in fun craft activities while seated at the table and the Easter Bunny returned for a memorable photo session.

After finishing their meals, the youngsters received a large Easter egg and a bar of chocolate, leaving with smiles on their faces.

The Easter Bunny also spread joy by handing out eggs to passers-by.

The event was made possible by the efforts of volunteers Linda Gorner, Cynthia Hardman, Angela Walker and Kathleen Marsh.

Kathleen said: “We are thrilled with the success of the Easter Bunny breakfast at The One House.

"The smiles on the children's faces and the community spirit were truly heart-warming. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our volunteers for their invaluable support."