Poignant charity gift from Wigan salon on its anniversary

A Wigan couple conjured up the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas for a casino charity night in memory of their tragic baby daughter.

Brian and Lisa Stazicker, from Standish, marked the 40th anniversary of Brian’s Goose Green hair salon with the fund-raising event at St Aidan’s Parish Centre in Winstanley last month.

The generous couple decided to mark the business milestone by helping a good cause and have chosen the Child Brain Injury Trust.

However, there was also a shadow of sadness behind the fund-raising as the charity is close to their hearts due to their baby daughter Scarlet dying on the operating table aged just 19 and a half months after being diagnosed with a tumour 15 years ago.

But they were able to present a £3,200 cheque to the trust at a ceremony outside the salon.