Police are appealing for public help to trace a Wigan man who has gone missing.

Adam Howarth, 29, was last seen in the Frog Lane area of the town at around 9.30pm on Thursday.

He was wearing a dark T-shirt, blue shorts and beige trainers.

Anyone who has seen Adam or knows of his whereabouts should contact Greater Manchester Police (GMP) on 101, quoting reference number 2712 for the date 27/06/19.