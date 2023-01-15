Police appeal for help finding missing Wigan man who could have travelled to Preston or Blackpool

29-year-old Steven from Atherton, Wigan was last seen in the Atherton area on Saturday, January 7 between 6pm and 7pm. A week later, both Blackpool and Preston Police have now shared Greater Manchester Police’s search appeal for him.

Steven is described as a white male, around 6 foot 2, of slim build, with brown/auburn hair, gingery stubble facial hair, a slit in his left eyebrow, and sleeve tattoos on both arms.

Steven was last seen wearing Columbia grey walking shorts with black pockets on the side, a black jumper, long black Nike socks, black and white air max trainers and a black Nike cap.

Can you help Greater Manchester Police find missing Steven? It's believed he may have travelled to Preston or Blackpool.

Greater Manchester Police said today (Sunday, January 15): “It is believed he has possibly travelled towards the #Preston and #Blackpool area.

“He is believed to be driving a white Vauxhall Vivaro. The back doors have hi vis chevron lines and with beacons on the top (pictured).

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Steven and want to make sure he is safe and well.

He is believed to be driving the above white Vauxhall Vivaro.