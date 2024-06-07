Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a missing man with links to Wigan.

James Wright was last seen between 12.30pm and 12.45pm on Thursday on Church Hill, Chorley.

The 30-year-old is described as being 6ft 1in tall, with short mousey-coloured hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was wearing a khaki green quilted jacket, light green/grey combat trousers and grey knitted trainers.

He has links to Preston, Ince and Wigan.