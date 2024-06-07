Police appeal for help in finding missing man with links to Wigan
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for help in tracking down a missing man with links to Wigan.
James Wright was last seen between 12.30pm and 12.45pm on Thursday on Church Hill, Chorley.
The 30-year-old is described as being 6ft 1in tall, with short mousey-coloured hair.
He was wearing a khaki green quilted jacket, light green/grey combat trousers and grey knitted trainers.
Anyone who sees James is asked to call 999, while information on his whereabouts can be given to police via 101.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.