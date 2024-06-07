Police appeal for help in finding missing man with links to Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 7th Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for help in tracking down a missing man with links to Wigan.

James Wright was last seen between 12.30pm and 12.45pm on Thursday on Church Hill, Chorley.

The 30-year-old is described as being 6ft 1in tall, with short mousey-coloured hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was wearing a khaki green quilted jacket, light green/grey combat trousers and grey knitted trainers.

He has links to Preston, Ince and Wigan.

Anyone who sees James is asked to call 999, while information on his whereabouts can be given to police via 101.

Related topics:PoliceWiganChorleyPreston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.