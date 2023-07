Bradley Middleton from Pemberton was last seen on June 29.

He is described as being 5ft 5ins tall, slim build, pale complexion and ginger hair.

The Atherton High School pupil was last seen wearing a black Under Armour baseball cap, grey hoodie, black Berghaus jacket, black Berghaus pants and grey Mckenzie trainers.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about 15-year-old Bradley Middleton from Pemberton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He sometimes carries a light grey Under Armour bag or man bag.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Bradley and want to make sure he is safe and well.