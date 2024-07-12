Police appeal for help in tracing Wigan borough man's next of kin
An appeal for help has been made by police on social media trying to trace the surviving relatives of a Wigan borough man following his death.
George Whittle died at his home on Warwick Street in Leigh on July 10.
There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the 66-year-old’s death.
However, police have been struggling trying to find his next of kin.
