Police appeal for help in tracing Wigan borough man's next of kin

By Sian Jones
Published 12th Jul 2024, 16:18 BST
An appeal for help has been made by police on social media trying to trace the surviving relatives of a Wigan borough man following his death.

George Whittle died at his home on Warwick Street in Leigh on July 10.

There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the 66-year-old’s death.

Police are appealing for help in tracking his next of kinPolice are appealing for help in tracking his next of kin
However, police have been struggling trying to find his next of kin.

Anyone with information about Mr Whittle’s family have been asked to contact the Police Coroner's Office in Bolton on: 0161 8564687.

