Police appeal for help in tracing Wigan man's next of kin
An appeal for help has been made by police on social media trying to trace the surviving relatives of a Wigan man following his death.
Stephen Fairclough died at Wigan Infirmary on September 5.
There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the 63-year-old’s death.
However, police have been struggling trying to find any of his next of kin.
