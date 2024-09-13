Police appeal for help in tracing Wigan man's next of kin

An appeal for help has been made by police on social media trying to trace the surviving relatives of a Wigan man following his death.

Stephen Fairclough died at Wigan Infirmary on September 5.

There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the 63-year-old’s death.

Police are appealing for help in tracking his next of kin

However, police have been struggling trying to find any of his next of kin.

Anyone with information about Mr Fairclough’s family have been asked to contact the Police Coroner's Office in Bolton on: 0161 8564687.

