An appeal for help has been made by police on social media trying to trace the surviving relatives of a Wigan man following his death.

David Henry died at his home on Barnsley Street in Wigan on Monday.

There were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the 76-year-old’s death.

However, police have been struggling trying to find his next of kin.

Anyone with information about Mr Henry’s family is asked to contact the police coroner's office on 0161 856 4687.