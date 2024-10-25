Police appeal for help in tracing Wigan man's next of kin

By Sian Jones
Published 25th Oct 2024, 16:17 BST
An appeal for help has been made by police on social media trying to trace the surviving relatives of a Wigan man following his death.

David Henry died at his home on Barnsley Street in Wigan on Monday.

There were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the 76-year-old’s death.

However, police have been struggling trying to find his next of kin.

Anyone with information about Mr Henry’s family is asked to contact the police coroner's office on 0161 856 4687.

