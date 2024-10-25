Police appeal for help in tracing Wigan man's next of kin
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An appeal for help has been made by police on social media trying to trace the surviving relatives of a Wigan man following his death.
David Henry died at his home on Barnsley Street in Wigan on Monday.
There were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the 76-year-old’s death.
However, police have been struggling trying to find his next of kin.
Anyone with information about Mr Henry’s family is asked to contact the police coroner's office on 0161 856 4687.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.