Police appeal for help to find missing teenager believed to be in Wigan
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Zak Appleton and want to make sure the 15-year-old is safe and well.
Anyone with information about Zak’s whereabouts should contact the police on 999 quoting the missing reference number of MSP/06LL/0000200/24.