Police appeal for help to trace relatives after 64-year-old dies in Wigan

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 6th Jun 2024, 12:30 BST
Police are appealing for help to find a next of kin after a death in Wigan.

Markham Eales, 64, died at a property on Larch Avenue, Pemberton, on Tuesday and there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding their death.

Anyone with information about their relatives is asked to call the police coroner’s office on 0161 856 4687.

