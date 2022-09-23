News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police appeal for help tracing the relatives of a Wigan man who died at home

An appeal for help has been launched by police trying to trace the next of kin of a 57-year-old Wigan man.

By Sian Jones
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 11:37 am
Updated Friday, 23rd September 2022, 11:37 am

Michael Louis Townsley died at his home on Cedar Avenue in Standish on Monday September 19.

Officers say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Read More

Read More
Seven vehicles seized as police crack down on illegal car meets in Wigan
Police are appealing for help in tracking his next of kin

Most Popular

However they have been unable to find any of his family and are calling for the public’s help.

Anyone with information regarding Mr Townsley’s family have been asked to contact the Police-Coroner’s Office in Bolton on 0161 856 5496.

Police are also appealing for help in locating the family of David Lee who died at home on Wednesday September 21.

PoliceWiganStandishBolton