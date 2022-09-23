Police appeal for help tracing the relatives of a Wigan man who died at home

Michael Louis Townsley died at his home on Cedar Avenue in Standish on Monday September 19.

Officers say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Police are appealing for help in tracking his next of kin

However they have been unable to find any of his family and are calling for the public’s help.