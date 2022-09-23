Police appeal for help tracing the relatives of a Wigan man who died at home
An appeal for help has been launched by police trying to trace the next of kin of a 57-year-old Wigan man.
Michael Louis Townsley died at his home on Cedar Avenue in Standish on Monday September 19.
Officers say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
However they have been unable to find any of his family and are calling for the public’s help.
Anyone with information regarding Mr Townsley’s family have been asked to contact the Police-Coroner’s Office in Bolton on 0161 856 5496.