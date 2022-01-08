Police appeal for information in the search of a missing Wigan teenager

Archie Price (Greater Manchester Police)

Alfie Price was last seen on Banner Street at around 3pm on January 3.

There are concerns he was potentially injured after a collision took place at that time.

Officers are keen to speak to him about the incident.

On the last sighting of Alfie, he was wearing all black.

Anyone with any information should contact the police on 0161 856 7032.