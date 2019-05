Police are appealing for information to trace the family of a Wigan pensioner following his death.

Harold Jones, 80, died at his home on Honeysuckle Avenue in Beech Hill.

Other news: Mental health services under scrutiny at inquest for 'courageous' young Wigan man





There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone with information about Harold’s next of kin should contact the Police Coroners Officer on 0161 856 4687.