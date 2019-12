Police have launched an appeal to help trace the next of kin of a man from the borough following his death.



Officers are trying to locate the family of Paul Philips, who died aged 60 at his home on Eden Grove in Leigh on November 27.

There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone with information about Mr Philips' next of kin should contact the Police Coroner’s Office in Bolton on 0161 856 4687.