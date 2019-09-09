Police are concerned for welfare of missing Wigan man

Police are appealing for information about a missing Wigan man who was last seen near a popular family restaurant.

David Maguire, 38, was last seen near to the Miller & Carter restaurant in Lowton around 8:45am this morning (Monday 9 September 2019).

Both officers and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

David is believed to be in the Lowton or Golborne areas.

Officers are appealing for people to familiarise themselves with his photograph and make urgent contact if they see him or know where he is.

David is white and of stocky build. He was last seen wearing black trainers, a black top and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information about David’s whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 7270 quoting reference 1015 of 09/09/2019.