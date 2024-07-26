Police ask for help after death of 65-year-old Wigan man
Police are appealing for the public's help to trace family of a man from Wigan.
Neil Rothwell, 65, died at a property on Old Pepper Lane, Standish, on Tuesday (July 23).
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Anyone with information about Neil’s next of kin should contact the police coroner’s office in Bolton on 0161 856 4687.
