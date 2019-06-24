Police baffled by mysterious incident on Wigan street involving confrontation with car driver

Mystery surrounds a bizarre incident on a Wigan street which has police officers stumped.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called to Platt Lane in Scholes to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

They were told a black BMW 3-Series had been seen driving away from the scene at speed.

However, when they arrived there was no sign of a casualty.

Officers began speaking to witnesses and were told the car had been seen driving up the street when a number of people got out of the vehicle.

They stood in front of it, looking to prevent it going any further.

However, the man behind the wheel kept edging forwards until they all scattered and then accelerated away.

No-one was injured in the incident, which happened at around 7.30pm on Sunday.

There have also been no reports of a car matching the BMW's description being stolen.