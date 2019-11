Police were called to a Wigan residential street opposite a park to a late-night incident involving a car.

Pictures taken by a local resident showed officers and a police van on Park Road near Mesnes Park on Saturday night.

The images also show a black car which had come to a stop on the wrong side of the road.

Residents said the incident happened at around 10.15pm on Saturday.

However, the exact circumstances remain unclear.