Police 'extremely keen' to find missing pensioner with dementia

Colin Walmsley, 87, lives in the Hendon Street area of Leigh and was last seen on Thursday evening by care staff.

He is described as a white male, around 5ft 5ins tall, of a stocky build with white hair.

Police said Mr Walmsley has dementia and they were "extremely keen to locate him safe".

Colin Walmsley

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Greater Manchester Police on 101 or use the Live Chat facility on the force's website.