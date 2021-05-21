Police 'extremely keen' to find missing pensioner with dementia
Police are appealing for help to find an elderly man with dementia who has gone missing.
Colin Walmsley, 87, lives in the Hendon Street area of Leigh and was last seen on Thursday evening by care staff.
He is described as a white male, around 5ft 5ins tall, of a stocky build with white hair.
Police said Mr Walmsley has dementia and they were "extremely keen to locate him safe".
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Greater Manchester Police on 101 or use the Live Chat facility on the force's website.
