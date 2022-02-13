Lancashire Police have found missing ex-firearms officer and submariner from Burscough

Lancashire Police have announced that missing 51-year-old retired Police Firearms Instructor Steven Prentice from Burscough has now been found, following a public appeal for help this morning.

Taking to social media this afternoon, Lancashire Police wrote: "Earlier today we asked for your help finding missing 51-year-old Steven from Burscough. Just to update you, Steven has now been found safe and well. Thank you to everybody who shared our appeal."

Steven, who also spent 10 years in the Submarine Service in the Royal Navy, was last seen in the early hours of today (Sunday, February 13) in the Mill Lane area of the town, and police were "becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing Steven Prentice, a former firearms officer and submariner from Burscough, has now been found.