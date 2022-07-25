Haydn Griffiths, from Lowton, was reported missing at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, July 19.

It is believed that the Leigh and Lowton Sailing club member had been swimming in the Mersey, close to New Brighton, and was attempting to make it to the nearby windmills north of the Wirral coast.

Haydn Griffiths

Family and friends travelled to the area to join in searches for the 23-year-old, using drones and jet skis to scour less accessible areas, after a major search involving the RNLI, firefighters and police was halted the following day.

But on the morning of Monday July 25, Merseyside Police made the following statement: “Officers investigating the disappearance of 23-year-old man, Haydn Griffiths, can confirm that a body of man was found last night, Sunday July 24.“Haydn went missing while swimming in the River Mersey off New Brighton at around 10.30pm on Tuesday July 19.“At this time the death is being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination will take place to establish the cause.“The body is yet to be formally identified.”

Haydn’s sister Maria had told the Liverpool Echo that she thought Haydn had been stung by a jelly fish. She had also held out hope that her brother had been left disabled but alive by such an attack and was lying on a shoreline awaiting rescue.