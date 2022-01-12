Police investigating disorder which took place in a game between Plymouth Argyle and Wigan Athletic
Police are investigating an incident which took place in a game between Plymouth Argyle and Wigan Athletic earlier this season.
The disorder took place in the Barn Park stand at Home Park on November 27 when the two sides faced each other in a league game.
Devon and Cornwall Police have released images of 15 men, who are believed to be Wigan supporters, that they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
A large coming together involving more than 30 people took place between fans of both teams.
This occurred both inside and outside the stadium, with objects such as bottles and coins being thrown, following Latics’ 1-2 victory.
Police have already interviewed 20 people regarding the incident and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the event or was injured during it.
They believe the 15 men pictured could help with their enquiries.
If you have any information call 101, or email [email protected], quoting log 0206 of Friday November 26.
