An appeal for help has been made by police on social media trying to trace the surviving relatives of a Wigan 72-year-old following his death.
By Sian Jones
Published 17th Aug 2023, 13:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 13:07 BST

Valdis Cirulis died at his home in Belldean in Ince on Monday (August 14).

There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

However, police have been struggling trying to find his next of kin.

Anyone with information about Mr Cirulis’ family have been asked to contact the Police Coroner's Office in Bolton on: 0161 8564687.

