Police issue appeal to track down relatives of two people from Wigan
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An appeal for help has been made by police on social media trying to trace the surviving relatives of two people from Wigan following their deaths.
June Bentley died at her home on Finlay Court in Wigan while Stephen Burrows died at his home on Clarence Street.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding their deaths.
However, police have been struggling trying to find their next of kin.
Anyone with information about the family of Ms Bentley or Mr Burrows should contact the police coroner's office on 0161 8564687.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.